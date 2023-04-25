Seeing a tweet from NFL insider Adam Schefter about a bombshell trade is one thing, but watching him receive a scoop live on TV is something completely different.

On Monday, ESPN’s NFL Live crew got a front-row seat for just that. Appearing on the show to talk about quarterback Trey Lance and his future with the San Francisco 49ers, he quickly had to pivot when he looked at his phone to see that Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had been officially traded to the New York Jets.

“Oh, Laura (Rutledge), we have breaking news right now,” Schefter said. “Breaking news: Aaron Rodgers, officially, is being traded to the New York Jets, and it just came down moments ago in a trade involving six picks. Aaron Rodgers is going to the New York Jets. It’s official. It is happening, finally, after all this time. We’ve been waited for this trade to happen, and now it is.”

Then, the show brought its other members on screen. Dan Orlovsky’s jaw simply dropped at the announcement, as did Rutledge’s. Mina Kimes and Marcus Spears simultaneously covered their mouths with their hands in shock. Spears even exclaimed, “I told you!” before Schefter cut him off to continue explaining the details of the trade.

When Schefter finished going through the details, Orlovsky’s expression hadn’t change and his mouth was still agape. Spears just sighed and shook his head.

“Schefty’s the GOAT, man” Spears said while laughing. “Schefty is the GOAT.”

