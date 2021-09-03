WATCH: Ex-NFL Player Went Straight to Walmart for Pants After Being Rescued from Flooded Home in his Underwear

Dangerous flooding occurred throughout the northeast earlier this week as remnants of Hurricane Ida continued to wreak havoc on the United States.

Fox 29 Philadelphia shared a unique local story from the storm, featuring former NFL wide receiver Freddie Mitchell, who was rescued by boat from the top floor of his home in his underwear.

“The local fire department, they actually came and banged on my window, literally it was three stories up and they were banging on my window with a rescue boat saying you need to evacuate ASAP,” Mitchell said.

The former Philadelphia Eagle thought he was wearing shorts when he evacuated, but later realized he was still in his underwear. Mitchell chronicled the events from the storm on his Instagram page, which included a desperate trip to Walmart for pants after the fire department dropped him off on higher.

“There’s always good scenery at Walmart especially early in the morning,” Mitchell joked. “Right when I stepped out (of the boat), I thought I had real shorts on. I said ‘no, I have my underwear on.’ I was that character in Walmart.”

According to Mitchell, his King of Prussia area home in Philadelphia backs up to the Schuylkill River and sits on stilts, 15-feet in the air. But during the torrential rain from Hurricane Ida, the water level rose 27-feet, making its way into the upper level of his home.

The news segment with Mitchell turned a little awkward near the end when the former football player asked Fox 29 anchor Alex Holley if she would go to Walmart with him for a new wardrobe.

“I’m not going in my underwear though,” she said with a laugh.

“Oh come on!” Holley’s co-anchor Mike Jerrick said with disappointment. “Glad you brought that up.”

Watch above via Fox 29 Philadelphia

