WATCH: Fan Runs Out on the Field During Super Bowl, Gets Absolutely LEVELED By Security

A feisty fan briefly interrupted Super Bowl LV Sunday night during the fourth quarter when he ran onto the field, but he was quickly apprehended by security and laid out flat right by the end zone.

CBS didn’t air video of the fan’s escapades during its live broadcast, but several attendees posted clips on social media, including Los Angeles Times reporter Emmanuel Morgan.

The fan getting taken off by authorities. pic.twitter.com/yuYVgdRMYY — Emmanuel Morgan (@_EmmanuelMorgan) February 8, 2021

The game resumed shortly after a brief delay.

