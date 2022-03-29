WATCH: Fans Go Nuts With Laser Pointers at Senegal-Egypt Soccer Match

If you’re watching the second leg of Senegal v. Egypt Tuesday, there may have been a few key storylines to focus on. Mainly Liverpool FC teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah going at one another for a spot in the World Cup this summer.

The storyline that everyone will be talking about though doesn’t even involve an individual player but an individual green object.

Scratch that hundreds of objects, as Senegalese fans tried to take matters into their own hands Tuesday by pointing several laser pointers at Egyptian players in hopes of distracting them and securing the win for their side.

The Senegalese laser pointer team is really bringing it today in an all out effort to distract the Egyptian players. Trip to Qatar WC on the line. #SENEGY pic.twitter.com/HbsLyKFmZ0 — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) March 29, 2022

This is just one instance of Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy being blinded by numerous green dots as the pointers were relentless throughout the match.

The occasional green dot display has become a custom in some international soccer matches as fans and stadium guidelines look the other way when it comes to certain miscellaneous objects compared to American standards.

Nigeria gave the nation a day off from work for the match, and it appears that every single fan in Senegal's stadium has a laser pointer. — fun fact: (@clintonyates) March 29, 2022

The first leg, held in Cairo, also included laser pointers as Egyptian fans tried to do the same as their African counterparts in order to secure a World Cup spot this year.

The tie currently sits at 1-1 on aggregate as the match has proceeded to extra time.

Watch above via SBS One

