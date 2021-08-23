WATCH: Father of College Football Recruit Recoils in Horror After Accidentally Spoiling His Son’s Big School Announcement

High school athletes signing their letter of intent and publicly declaring college commitments has long been a celebratory moment for students continuing their amateur career in sports.

That moment was supposed to come Friday night for Jalil Tucker, but the four-star football recruit from California was shockingly usurped by his own father. The defensive back narrowed his choices to Oregon, Florida State, and Washington.

Set to make the announcement during the Prep Pigskin Report on KUSI in San Diego, Tucker pointed the reporter over to his dad for a quick comment. First, the father hilariously blasted his son as “lazy,” but that was nothing compared to his brutal mistake of spilling Tucker’s commitment decision.

“I’m happy for him. He’s a good kid, lazy, but he’s a good kid. And I know he’s going to represent Oregon well,” Tucker’s dad said on live TV before he realized the gaffe and hid with mortification. The reporter laughed hysterically as the recruit’s crowd of friends and family gasped at the mistake.

But Tucker handled the blunder well, laughing it off as he put on the University of Oregon hat to a rousing ovation from friends and family. As the nation’s No. 61 overall prospect, Tucker helped make Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class jump to No. 5 in the country.

Watch above via KUSI

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com