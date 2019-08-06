The father of Florida Marlins rookie Isan Díaz abruptly interrupted an in-game interview for the best possible reason, to cheer as his son hit a home run in his first major league game.

Marlins rookie Isan Diaz homered off Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom for his first MLB hit while his dad was being interviewed. His reaction was incredible 😄 pic.twitter.com/Wdd7wL2m4m — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2019

The Fox News Florida interviewer had barely offered up a question to the player’s father in the top of the sixth inning when the younger Díaz torched a pitch from New York Mets pitcher Jacob de Grom deep over the right field wall of Marlins Park. The proud dad immediately launched himself out of his seat and proceeded to yell nonstop for 20-plus seconds, the entire time it took his son to round the bases and come home. And as the rookie second baseman made his way back to a dugout for congratulations and high-fives, the father screamed out his son’s name with overwhelming pride: “EEEEEEE-SSSAAAAANNN! EEEEEE-SSSSAAAAANNN!”

When he finally settled down, Díaz’s father turned to the Fox News Florida reporter and humbly apologized for the outburst. “No apology needed,” was the response.

“We just homered off de Grom?!” Díaz’s father said, still in shock and near tears. “That’s a Cy Young winner. We just homered off de Grom in his major league debut. That is unreal.”

The Mets went on to win what was the first game of a twi-night doubleheader, however, 6–2.

Screenshot above via ESPN.

