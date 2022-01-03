WATCH: FedEx Field Stands Collapse as Landslide of Fans Tumble Dangerously Close to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

It’s been a rough season for the Washington Football Team as they failed to defend their 2020 division title, but it’s been an even worse year for their crumbling home stadium FedEx Field.

Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles clinched a playoff spot with a road win over the Washington Football Team. As Jalen Hurts calmly strutted toward the locker room to celebrate the win, a mob of elated Philly fans fought their way toward the tunnel in hopes of a high five from the Eagles quarterback.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

Here’s the moment that my friend @AndubC856 was congratulating Hurts and FedExField fell apart. Andrew is fine, said Hurts was awesome and gave him his gloves 🦅#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hkXHSDP63P — Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) January 2, 2022

As they stretched over the railing, the barrier gave out and the group of fans came tumbling down, nearly sacking Hurts before he could get off the field. Luckily, the Eagles quarterback and the fans appeared to be unharmed by the incident. Depicting incredible poise under pressure, Hurts even began helping the fans off the ground and posed for a picture.

Hurts handled the incident with grace, but it wasn’t a great look for FedEx Field, which has gone viral multiple times in recent months for deteriorating. Twice during the season, a stadium spokesperson had to issue a statement assuring fans that they were not being dumped on by sewage as liquid poured into the stands from the ceiling. Now during their last home game of the season, a railing collapsed causing a sea of fans to spill onto the field.

FedEx Field opened in 1997 and WFT owner Daniel Snyder continues to scout locations for the team’s next stadium, which he hopes will open by 2027.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com