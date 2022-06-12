In a moment evocative of Mike Tyson’s infamously biting Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997, a fighter tried to chomp down on his opponent Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

It happened during the seventh round of the super middleweight bout between Edgar Berlanga and Alexis Angulo — which Berlanga went on to win by unanimous decision. With the two fighters locked in a clinch, Berlanga put his head down into Angulo’s shoulder, opened his mouth, and then appeared to take a bite.

“He tried to bite him!” ESPN commentator Timothy Bradley exclaimed. “Are you kidding me right now?!”

Angulo pulled himself out of the clinch and tried to alert the referee, but Berlanga was not reprimanded. After the bout, Berlanga did not deny that he’d tried to take a bite out of his opponent — claiming Angulo had been elbowing him throughout the match.

“He was throwing elbows. I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him,” Berlanga told ESPN. “He kept throwing his elbows, and I didn’t want to get cut.”

Berlanga, entering the bout, had been considered by many boxing insiders to be an up-and-coming prospect. But his lackluster performance, combined with the bizarre incident, caused many to pull back on the hype.

“I thought it was terrible!” ESPN’s Mark Kriegel said after the bout. (Via the boxing site Bad Left Hook.) “I really did. It’s not a goof. You don’t bite another fighter.”

Watch above, via ESPN.

