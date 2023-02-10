WATCH: ‘First Take’ Fans Erupt After Stephen A. Smith Jokes About Smoking ‘Some Weed’

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith sent the First Take crowd into a frenzy when he jokingly told them he thought about smoking “some weed” due to the cold weather.

First Take was in Arizona for the Super Bowl’s media week, and the ESPN show broadcast live from the famous Scottsdale neighborhood, Old Town. Fans crowded around the stage that was set up on the street for the two-hour broadcast. As the show went to a commercial break, Stephen A. turned around with a microphone and interacted with the fans.

“Stay off the weed!” a person in the crowd shouted.

Smith shook his head no as the rest of the fans cracked up at the shout.

Now, Stephen A. has been notorious to blast athletes who have been suspended by their respected league for a failed drug test. His “stay off the weed” slogan appeared to follow him out in Scottsdale.

“You know what? It’s been so damn cold out here I’ve thought about some weed,” Stephen A. said.

The First Take fans erupted at Smith departing from his typical marijuana messaging.

Stephen A is a comedian now. GOAT status. pic.twitter.com/m0bVSK9iLD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 10, 2023

When he was on the I Am Athlete television show in September to start a media tour for his book “Straight Shooter,” hosts Adam “Pacman” Jones, Brandon Marshall and LeSean McCoy, Stephen A., addressed his stance on athletes smoking weed.

I’m from Hollis, Queens, bro; New York City. My family’s from here. You don’t think I have relatives that smoke weed? You don’t think I have boys that smoke some weed? Okay. I have never said a word about somebody smoking weed. If it ain’t costing them money. My issue is, how the hell are you sitting there, you work all your life to get here, and you gon blow six figures, seven figures, on weed? I’ve never seen a joint that cost that much in my life.

The clip of him joking about doing it himself got that much more attention on Twitter because of his past comments.

And because it was just well-delivered humor, obviously.

