WATCH: Florida, UCF Helmets Get Hilariously Stuck Together in Massive Equipment Fail

The UCF Knights made history Thursday night with their first win over the Florida Gators, but the real MVPs of the Gasparilla Bowl were the equipment managers.

In the first quarter of the Tampa area Bowl Game, Gators linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper was forced to exit the field for one play as a penalty after losing his helmet. But it wasn’t really his fault. Hopper’s facemask got tangled with UCF offensive lineman Cole Schneider like two bucks with their antlers locked together.

The equipment fail led to a chaotic scene as multiple people desperately wrestled with the helmets in an attempt to free them.

“How many people you think it’s gonna take to get this done?” ESPN analyst Roddy Jones joked.

“They’re gonna throw it on the ground!” play-by-play voice Wes Durham suggested. “That’s the way you do it, just slam it to the ground.”

Like a brain teaser puzzle, after pulling and tugging, the equipment manager eventually was able to find the right spot and separate the helmets with ease.

UCF went on to beat the Gators 29-17 for the first time in school history, in what was just their third meeting together because of UF’s apparent refusal to play the Knights.

The frustration of losing to their sunshine state rival seemed to get to Hopper later in the game. The breakout star linebacker was ejected in the third quarter after officials determined he took a swipe at an offensive lineman following a UCF touchdown. Tensions reached a boiling point again at the end of the game, when both teams were involved in a scuffle after the game clock expired.

Watch above via ESPN

