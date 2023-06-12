What was intended to be a friendly exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III ended in chaos when Gotti continued fighting after it ended.

The fight was chippy from the onset. Gotti — the grandson of infamous mobster John Gotti — complained of punches to the back of head from Mayweather. In the fifth round, Gotti was called for holding. All of this compounded by trash talk throughout.

Referee Kenny Bayless then waved the fight off in the sixth round due to the unusually contentious nature of the exhibition fight. Gotti, however, had no interest in stopping. He managed to weave around Bayless and proceeding to once again square up against Mayweather. The two had a brief exchange that ended with Mayweather landing a right hook.

Altercation breaks out during Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III exhibition match pic.twitter.com/ZiVXD7C2mN — Crown Nation Sports (@cnation_sports) June 12, 2023

As the two continued fighting, however, dozens of people from both sides entered the fray. The fighters were quickly separated, but things remained heated as members of their respective camps also had to be separated.

There were also multiple fights outside the ring.

The best fights happens after the fight at Floyd mayweather fight #floydmayweather 📷 KennysellsMiami on ig pic.twitter.com/qf09Dgcc4C — H.B (@ganjababy305) June 12, 2023

ANGLE 2 – Members of Floyd Mayweather’s entourage get in brawls backstage after the fight🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/SBBfxhqgIp — The NPC Show (@TheNPCShow) June 12, 2023

Neither fighter has gone into specifics about what sparked the tension, but Gotti later addressed it on Instagram. Nicolette Gotti, John III’s sister, also threatened the Mayweather family for the altercation.

“Punk bitch @floydmayweather,” Gotti III said on Instagram, “you my enemy for life.”

Floyd Mayweather warned by John Gotti III, daughter threatened https://t.co/ei6zUGgq6e #MayweatherGottiIII pic.twitter.com/zxUYVfKg9f — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) June 12, 2023

