WATCH: Former Chicago Bear Injures Himself Badly During Livestream Workout

A freak accident during a livestream workout Tuesday may have left a former Chicago Bear Tarik Cohen in the dumps after he fell to the ground in a heap of pain during a drill, clutching at his right leg.

Cohen, currently a free agent, spent four seasons with the Chicago Bears, the last on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, recovering from a different injury (torn ACL) sustained in 2020. He was released in March by the organization.

Take a look at the scary video as you can literally hear something pop in Cohen’s leg.

This sucks. Free agent RB Tarik Cohen seems to have suffered a pretty bad injury while working out on Instagram Live. Poor guy can’t catch a break. pic.twitter.com/zysFSHxKeQ — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 17, 2022

Ouch, not good.

The all-purpose running back had been a key contributor for the Bears prior to the string of injuries, amassing 1,101 rushing yards and 1,575 receiving yards during his four years in Chicago.

The former NFL All-Pro return man was hoping to find a team for 2022 but after this gruesome-looking injury, that may be out of the question with many speculating it could be his achilles tendon.

Tough break.

