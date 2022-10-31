WATCH: Fox Sports Plays Kanye West Music Going Into Commercial Break Of Bears And Cowboys Game

Fox Sports decided to play Kanye West‘s “Flashing Lights” before a commercial break in the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday afternoon.

West lost many endorsements and sponsorship deals after the rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks. West lost his contract with Adidas, a fashion company, closed down his Donda Academy school and had high-profile athletes leave his sports agency. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown showed support for West in a statement after the sports agency lost NFL defensive lineman Aaron Donald and NBA star Jaylen Brown.

West was also kicked out of Skechers headquarters last week in a list of companies against the rapper’s views.

After the Bears kicker made an extra point, Fox decided to air a West song as they chose to throw to a commercial break late in the first half after a Bears touchdown. West’s 2007 hit, “Flashing Lights,” played as Fox showed a montage of a Cowboys penalty. Then a touchdown pass by Bears quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver N’Keal Harry. The montage ended after it showed Harry blowing a kiss to the Cowboy fans in attendance.

The Cowboys defeated the Bears 49-29 in Sunday’s game.

Fox’s decision to play one of West’s songs before a commercial break did not go unnoticed by some blue checkmarks on Twitter.

fox playing kanye going into break this week is a choice — Will Buikema (@wbuik) October 30, 2022

I'm sure it was a totally innocuous decision that Fox decided to play a Kanye West song going into break there. — James Neveau (@JamesNeveau) October 30, 2022

I see Fox Sports is using Kanye West’s music to go to commercial break after the #Bears score a TD. @NFLonFOX #CHIvsDAL — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 30, 2022

