WATCH: Furious Uruguayan Soccer Players Berate Referees After Controversial Non-Call Eliminates Team From World Cup

Uruguay’s soccer team members berated the referees after the game for not calling a penalty kick late in their match against Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As Uruguay played their match against Ghana, the other two counties in group H, Portugal, and South Korea, played their match simultaneously. Uruguay took an early 2-0 lead over Ghana.

After South Korea’s Hwang Hee-chan scored in the 91st minute to take a 2-1 lead over Portugal, Uruguay realized they needed to score a third goal to have the advantage of a tie-breaker over South Korea for goal differential.

In the 92nd minute of stoppage time, Uruguay’s captain, Edinson Cavani, thought he was fouled in the penalty area and should have received a penalty kick. But German referee Daniel Siebert did not award Uruguay and Cavani a penalty kick, and play continued.

Uruguay calls for a penalty on this challenge in a box, but none is given by the referee pic.twitter.com/RiYUqxhm2A — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

As the last minutes ticked off the clock, Uruguay had one more chance to score on a free kick outside the penalty box.

Uruguay’s Nicolás de la Cruz took the shot, and Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi caught it. Siebert blew his whistle, and the match was final. South Korea’s win over Portugal advanced them to the knockout stage round and eliminated Uruguay from the tournament.

A furious Uruguay team immediately approached Siebert and began to yell and shout at him. Cavani got in his face and cried about the non-call. Siebert presented Cavani with a yellow card as he tried to escape the angry mob. Diego Godín grabbed Siebert by the arm and continued to follow Siebert down the tunnel.

“Some angry players at the end of the game,” Fox’s play-by-play announcer JP Dellacamera said. “And more yellow cards, too many to issued here to keep track of.”

“Can’t put your hands on a ref,” Dellacamera continued.

“Yeah, and that’s going to be trouble,” color analyst Cobi Jones added. “There’s a lot of players surrounding the refs and following the ref into the tunnel. You can tell there’s a lot of frustration and, of course, from the Uruguay players.”

This is the second day in a row for a controversial non-call by the referees. In Thursday’s match between Spain and Japan, Japanese forward Ao Tanaka scored on a ball that appeared to go out of play. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) deemed it a good goal, which sent Germany home because Japan had a better goal differential.

South Korea and Portugal will wait to see which countries will advance through group I on Friday afternoon to see which opponents they play in the knockout stage round.

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

