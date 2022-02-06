WATCH: German Soccer Coach Hilariously Yells at TV While He’s Stuck at Home in Covid Quarantine During His Team’s Game

Ever yell at the television in an attempt to coach your favorite team to victory? Turns out, actual coaches do this too.

Steffen Baumgart, the coach of FC Köln in Cologne, Germany, is well known for wearing his trademark flat cap and yelling from the sidelines during games. So much so, he won an award last year for the “Bester Fußballspruch des Jahres” (best soccer saying of the year) for this witticism: “Ein Spiel ist erst vorbei, wenn der Schiedsrichter pfeift und ich nicht mehr brülle.” (A game isn’t over until the referee whistles and I stop yelling.)

Unfortunately for Baumgart, he tested positive for Covid-19 a few days before Köln’s Saturday match against FC Freiburg, preventing him from attending the game in person.

That didn’t stop him from trying to coach his team.

CNN World Sport host Don Riddell reported on the video that Baumgart’s daughter posted on TikTok of his spirited efforts during the game.

“I love this,” remarked CNN Newsroom host Pamela Brown on the amusing video.

“This is my favorite story of the weekend,” Riddell agreed.

Noting that “Covid is not a laughing matter,” Riddell described Baumgart as “just one of those coaches who wears his heart on his sleeve.”

In the video, taken at his home with his family and their pet dog around him on the couch, Baumgart could be seen in his signature hat. “And look, he’s just behaving as if he’s on the touch-line,” said Riddell (Note for fans of American football: that’s the soccer term for “sideline”).

“He manages to sit on his dog at one point and look at the way the dog reacts. ‘Calm down, coach. It’s going to be okay.'” Riddell narrated as the video aired. “There he is pretending like he’s coaching his team. Of course they can’t hear him. They’re playing on TV and there’s probably a massive satellite delay as well.”

The remote coaching may have helped; Köln defeated Freiburg 1-0.

“This is one of the top coaches in German football,” said Riddell, “and he’s exactly the same at home as you see him on the touch-line.”

Riddell noted Baumgart’s award for his quote about the game not being over until he stopped yelling. “And there he is. He’s still yelling with the family and the dog at home. You can’t shut him up.”

“We all need a good laugh sometimes,” said Brown. “That video did it for me today.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

