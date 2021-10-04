WATCH: Giants Safety Drops HUGE F-Bomb on Live TV During Wildly Brash Coin Toss Response

New York Giants defensive back Jabrill Peppers helped his team achieve their first win of the season by making one of the game’s most crucial calls on Sunday and his reaction was epic.

With the Giants and New Orleans Saints tied at 21 after four quarters, Peppers stepped to midfield and exuded confidence for the pivotal coin toss. “Heads, I’m confident,” Peppers boasted as he made the call.

When the 26-year-old safety saw the coin hit the ground, he quickly let the thousands of fans at the Superdome and millions more watching at home know the result was with a resounding “BOOM!”

Peppers quickly put to rest any suspense about what the Giants were going to do after winning the coin toss, announcing, “WE WANT THAT BALL F*CK THEM!” The statement was hilariously picked up by the referee’s microphone, echoing throughout the stadium and the TV broadcast on Fox.

Winning the overtime coin toss is a massive victory in the NFL and the Giants took advantage. After overcoming an 11-point deficit to force the extra period, Big Blue marched down the field and scored a touchdown on their first drive of overtime to notch a 27-21 victory over New Orleans.

The NFL is littered with notable coin toss moments – Jerome Bettis and Matt Hasselbeck immediately come to mind. But Peppers’ raw emotion is an example of why we need professional athletes to be mic’d up as much as possible. They might not want it, considering how often they utter NSFW moments, but sports fans crave player access and networks seek creativity for their sports broadcasts.

ESPN already features Eli Manning and Peyton Manning for an unconventional alternate Monday Night Football broadcast. The Disney owned sports network has also become more salacious in the language they’re willing to allow on ESPN, as seen by some of its 30 for 30 documentaries. An unfiltered “sounds of the players” broadcast would generate significant intrigue.

Watch above via Fox

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com