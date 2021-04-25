WATCH: Gronk Makes Guinness World Record Catch While Visiting Alma Mater Because Why Not?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski set a world record this weekend because why wouldn’t he?

Gronk was at his alma mater the University of Arizona to act as honorary head coach for the Wildcats 2021 Spring Game, but before the annual event, he went ahead and made a Guinness world record setting catch. Off a 600 feet throw. From a helicopter.

“The highest altitude catch that’s ever been done in the world,” as coach Jedd Fisch put it.

Watch.

Rob Gronkowski and Tedy Bruschi are the honorary head coaches for the University of Arizona’s spring game. But before the game, Gronk set a world world record because…he’s Gronk. pic.twitter.com/RuSCZPUFQU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2021

As for the spring game, Team Red, captained by Gronkowski, won the scrimmage 17-13 over Team Blue, which was captained by fellow alum and 13 season NFL linebacker Tedy Bruschi, currently senior advisor to Coach Fisch.

And just think Tom Brady didn’t even throw it!

Watch the awesome clips above, via mad skillz.

Oh, and if you’ve forgotten about Guinness World Records over the years, don’t. It’s still a bonkers phenomenon.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]