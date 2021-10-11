WATCH: Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones Mortified After Hilariously Dropping Foul Ball During Braves Playoff Game

Nine years removed from his last Major League Baseball game and Atlanta Braves Hall-of-Famer Larry “Chipper” Jones is just as ordinary as any fan in the crowd.

Realistically, even with his deteriorated baseball skills, Chipper would dominate a Sunday morning softball league. But that won’t stop people from poking fun at his recent foul ball gaffe.

During Monday afternoon’s playoff matchup between the Braves and Brewers, Milwaukee’s second baseman Luis Urias hit a high fly ball, back into the crowd behind home plate where Chipper was sitting. The Braves legend lowered his shades, called off those sitting by his side, lined up underneath the ball and brutally muffed it.

“Did you see who dropped that ball?” said Jeff Francoeur, TBS analyst and former Braves teammate of Chipper. “Poor Larry, that’s gonna be all over the place today,” he added with a laugh.

“Was that Chipper?” play-by-play voice Don Orsillo asked. “That’s a Hall-of-Famer right there!”

Chipper committed 223 errors during his Hall-of-Fame playing career as a third baseman and outfielder, but this was his first E10 after making the gaffe as a fan. Although he’s used to having a glove, not just his bare hands, that’s a play an eight-time MLB All-Star needs to make.

Watch above via TBS.

