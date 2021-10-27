WATCH: High Schooler Makes One of the WILDEST Defensive Plays in Football History

Wakeem Page returned two fumbles for touchdowns in his latest game for Cathedral Prep. One of them landed on SportsCenter after he legitimately stole the football thanks to perfectly reading the play, and impeccably timing the rush.

With his team already leading 34-7, the junior defensive end anticipated the snap to Meadville’s quarterback and crossed the line of scrimmage just in time to steal the pitch that was intended for a running back. Page never broke stride, from the moment he rushed the snap and disrupted the pitch, all the way into the end zone for the score.

HE TIMED THIS PERFECTLY 😳🔥 (via kdimes0/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/H5bxPweJxu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2021

I’m having a hard time processing that this play is possible without going offsides, but upon further review – it is. Page’s viral fumble recovery will be remembered as one of the most impressive defensive plays in football history, but according to the high schooler, it wasn’t luck.

“We’d been watching film (of Meadville’s offense),” Page said. “So I knew when (the quarterback) moved out (of the pocket) about two yards that it was going to be a pitch play. I shot the gap and (the ball) just landed in my hands.”

How about that, defensive players do watch film.

The day after Tom Brady mocked every defensive player in football, comparing them to “a dog chasing a car,” laughing at their ability to hold a meeting or study film, a high school kid went viral for a play that showed off his smarts.

And on the other side of the ball, high school quarterbacks now having to prep for the possibility of a hard-charging defensive end rushing across the line to intercept a simple pitch play, represents an entirely new challenge.

