WATCH: Hockey Fans Throw Down in Wild, Violent Brawl at the Stanley Cup Finals

This was sent to me from the stands – this fight escalates … all between Bruins fans. pic.twitter.com/XPHEwdEBVF — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) June 7, 2019

Tensions ran high, Thursday night, at the Stanley Cup Finals in Boston. And we’re not even talking about tensions on the ice.

In a video (via St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Benjamin Hochman), a group of Boston Bruins fans can be seen throwing down in an absolutely wild brawl in the upper deck of the TD Garden.

The action starts with two men jawing at each other.

“Get the fuck over here!” One says to the other.

“Scary!” The other replies.

A beer is thrown on one of the men, triggering the fracas. The two go at it — eventually taking a tumble into the row below. This sets off more fisticuffs between others in the surrounding area.

“LET’S GO! FUCK YOU!” One onlooker screams.

The video lasts only 45 seconds, but this one got out of hand in a hurry.

Watch above, via Benjamin Hochman.

