Former University of North Carolina star and longtime assistant Hubert Davis was recently announced as the new head coach of the UNC men’s basketball team, replacing Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. His appointment is historic as he becomes the first African American coach of the storied and blue blood program and just the fourth African American coach of any UNC team.

During his opening press conference, Davis took great pride in sharing these details, but also raised a few eyebrows when he added that he was “also proud that his wife is white.” He also shared pride that his children were of mixed race.

Davis has an illustrious career as both a college and professional basketball player and enjoys a terrific reputation for being a down-to-earth, honest, and remarkably likable guy.

His comments were seen as a strange addendum but watching the clip above, one gets the clear sense that his larger point is that his hire transcends race.

Nonetheless, many on Twitter found Davis’s comment about the ethnic identity to be a strange thing to bring up, unprompted, and made that observation comedically. To wit:

Cashier: “Would you like a bag?” Hubert Davis: “I’m very proud that my wife is white” — Jason Nichols (@drjasonnichols) April 7, 2021

I was not prepared for what this man just said https://t.co/1qNjomYUyr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 7, 2021

Hubert Davis was going IN until the end. Why did he feel the need to say the last part of about being proud to have a White wife? It’s perfectly fine he does, God bless their family, but why did he feel the need say it in the context of the history he was making? Odd https://t.co/dx2nNi75BW — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) April 7, 2021

Sir, the last guy also had a white wife. We are not impressed. — Downtown Brandi Frown 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) April 6, 2021

Man that took a very weird turn right at the end… https://t.co/Qau4KhaIJQ pic.twitter.com/YHGICGb29e — Stephen White (@sgw94) April 6, 2021

Watch above via UNC.

