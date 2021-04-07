comScore Hubert Davis Named UNC Coach: I'm Proud My Wife is White

By Colby HallApr 7th, 2021, 10:08 am

Former University of North Carolina star and longtime assistant Hubert Davis was recently announced as the new head coach of the UNC men’s basketball team, replacing Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. His appointment is historic as he becomes the first African American coach of the storied and blue blood program and just the fourth African American coach of any UNC team.

During his opening press conference, Davis took great pride in sharing these details, but also raised a few eyebrows when he added that he was “also proud that his wife is white.” He also shared pride that his children were of mixed race.

Davis has an illustrious career as both a college and professional basketball player and enjoys a terrific reputation for being a down-to-earth, honest, and remarkably likable guy.

His comments were seen as a strange addendum but watching the clip above, one gets the clear sense that his larger point is that his hire transcends race.

