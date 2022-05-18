WATCH: Huge Brawl Ensues At Dodger Stadium After Woman Drops Man With A Big Left

Another day, another fight at an MLB ballpark. This time at Dodger Stadium when multiple women got into an argument during the LA Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks game Tuesday night, setting off a brawl between the parties.

During the brawl, one of the women’s boyfriends appeared to jump in and confront the other woman, which was met with a swift left palm that dropped the man. The full incident was caught on film as security moved in the break it up.

Dodger stadium wildin tonight 💀 pic.twitter.com/Hr4AVl6Y0F — jess 🦋 (@TheTamaleBurger) May 18, 2022

The fight continued on for a few more moments as the man got up and started swinging at the woman and her friend. The crowd began to surround the fighting parties in the closing moments like in every bad high school movie, as security tried to pull the two sides apart.

The 2022 MLB season has seen a plethora of fights in the stands this year, with the Dodgers Stadium brawl being the newest to join that long list.

