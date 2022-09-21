WATCH: Insane Dogpile Ensues In Yankee Bleachers After Aaron Judge’s Historic Home Run

An insane dogpile ensued in the Yankee Stadium bleachers last night for Aaron Judge‘s 60th home run of the season.

Judge hit his 60th home run tying Babe Ruth for the second most home runs in Yankee history. The home run is also the second most home runs in a season by an American League player. The ball was caught by 20-year-old Michael Kessler.

“It bounced off someone’s hand. I reached and grabbed it and just bear-hugged it,” said Kessler told the New York Post.

When the ball hit the bleachers a mob of people swarmed one part of the section fighting for the historic home run ball.

“I just smothered it,” Kessler added. “It got off to the side. It was a mad pile.”

The dogpile for Judge’s 60th home run ball was insanity pic.twitter.com/ohFj9mbKta — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 21, 2022

YES, Network producer Troy Benjamin posted a video from the broadcast truck showing Kessler making his escape from the pile of bodies.

Michael Kessler got out of the scrim quick with #60 pic.twitter.com/DV38oas0tz — Troy Benjamin (@TroyBenjamin06) September 21, 2022

“They’re all fighting and he’s just out!” One voice said from the broadcasting truck in the video. “Oh, he got it and bounced!” Another voice from the YES broadcasting truck said.

The judge can tie and pass Roger Maris for the Yankees and American League single-season home run record with his 61st and 62nd home runs. This will not be the last dogpile we see in the coming days.

