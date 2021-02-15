A large fiery crash occurred in the very last lap NASCAR’s 2021 Daytona 500 on Sunday, taking multiple cars out of the race and ultimately leading to Michael McDowell’s victory.

Attempting to get up front on the last lap, Brad Keselowski tried to pass his teammate Joey Logano, but hit the back of his car instead, causing a huge wreck that took out several cars.

McDowell managed to avoid the crash, driving past the fiasco to his victory.

NASCAR later took to Twitter to post a video of the fiery wreck:

Take a look at the accident that brought out the caution flag at the end of the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/M7AUZJ1c1C — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2021

“I knew he would go for a race-winning move, and my plan was to let him make that move,” McDowell said of his win. ”I knew I didn’t want to make my move too early, so I was committed to the [Keselowski] bumper; and when he made the move, the hole opened up.”

NASCAR also showed footage from Bubba Wallace’s view of the collision, which shows him slowing down and pulling over in an attempt to avoid the wreck:

Take another look at @BubbaWallace‘s view of the last-lap crash in the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/8XQrMHYyp5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2021

Watch above, via NASCAR.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that this crash occurred on lap 14 of the race. A crash did happen during that lap, but it was not the collision referred to in this post — which has been updated.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]