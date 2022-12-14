WATCH: Inside the NBA Tries to Get Charles Barkley’s Butt Tattooed on Live TV

NBA on TNT’s Charles Barkley was given the opportunity to get a tattoo on his rear end during their broadcast Tuesday night.

After the Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 122-118 in the second game of the NBA on TNT’s doubleheader, Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson, analysts Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith thought it would be a great idea to try and get the Chuckster a tattoo.

Claire Whaling, a tattoo artist from Atlanta, walked onto the set and asked Barkley if he wanted to get a tattoo.

“I do want to get a tattoo,” Barkley answered with a smile.

“We can do it today,” Whaling responded. “We can do it right now.”

Barkley quickly became confused and the smile fell from his face as he apparently realized he might have to get a tattoo on live television.

“What body parts have you tattooed in your career?” Johnson asked Whaling.

“Pretty much every body part,” Whaling answered.

“Would that include Chuck’s enormous backside?” Johnson questioned.

Whaling said she “could try it,” and O’Neal walked over to force Barkley out of his chair. Shaq walked Sir Charles over to the tattoo table and forced him to lie on his stomach.

Johnson and Smith could not contain their laughter as Barkley got on the table, and O’Neal decided to give him two smacks on his ass.

“This is a family show, y’all,” Barkley protested.

“Claire, no booty,” Smith yelled. “We do not want to see the ‘oh.’ We do not want to see the ‘oh.'”

Barkley became more nervous as Whaling put the medical gloves on and made a loud noise beside his ear.

“Claire, calm down with these gloves, girl!” Barkley shouted.

Johnson, O’Neal, and Smith wanted Barkley to get an “M” on each butt cheek so the tattoo would spell out “mom.”

Barkley turned around on the table so his right butt cheek faced Whaling.

“I turned around; this is the mom side,” Barkley explained.

Barkley chickened out, stood up from the table, and shook Whaling’s hand.

“I appreciate it, thank you,” Barkley told Whaling.

The Inside the NBA graphics department showed a picture of Johnson with a face tattoo superimposed with a tattoo gun in his hand and Barkley’s face superimposed onto a woman’s body with a tattoo of an “M” on each butt cheek, so the tattoo read “MOM.” The graphics team flipped Barkley’s body upside down so the tattoo read “WOW.”

“Oh my god,” Barkley continued. “I love coming to work here.”

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

