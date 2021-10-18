WATCH: Jamal Adams Lets Easy Pick Hit Him Right in the Noggin Moments After Declaring ‘I’m the Best in the Nation’

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams used the national spotlight to hype his expectation level and declare himself the “best in the nation” on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately for the All-Pro safety, those expectations also came crashing down under that same national spotlight.

The self-proclaimed “best in the nation,” had an opportunity to intercept a win for the Seahawks Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger served up an easy pick for Adams, the safety never got a hand on the football and watched it crash right into his facemask.

At the time, the score was tied at 17, late in the fourth quarter and an interception would have set up the possibility of Seattle kicking a game winning field goal. Instead, the pick hit Adams in the noggin like a cartoon, and Pittsburgh won the game in overtime.

The gaffe was especially bad considering it came shortly after Adams hilariously proclaimed himself “the best in the nation,” during NBC’s player introductions, adding some serious emphasis on the “nation” part.

Usually, players introduce themselves by stating their name and college on NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast. Adams instead chose to highlight his level of confidence, as well as offer a tribute to Trabis Ward, a former football player for Tennessee State University who was shot and killed last year. Ward went viral 13 years ago when he described himself as the “best in the nation” during an interview.

Unfortunately, Adams was unable to live up to his declaration and the safety continues to fail at meeting the expectations he carried to Seattle when the Seahawks traded for him 15 months ago. Not only did he botch the interception opportunity from Roethlisberger Sunday night, the All-Pro safety is yet to grab a pick during his near season and a half with Seattle.

Watch above via NBC

