WATCH: Jason Kelce Brought To Tears Embracing His Mother Following Super Bowl LVII Loss

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was brought to tears after he saw his mother on the field following his loss in Super Bowl LVII.

Kelce faced off against his younger brother Travis, who is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, which was the first time in NFL history two brothers played against each other in the Super Bowl. The league’s big game was dubbed the “Kelce Bowl.” Their mother, Donna, was the star of the show throughout Super Bowl media week after she did many interviews on Radio Row.

After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in a classic game, Donna walked around the field, which was flooded with hundreds of team personnel and family of the players on both sides. She found her younger son, Travis, first and gave him a big hug. The interaction was shown on Paramount +’s Inside the NFL on Tuesday night.

“Momma!” Travis said. “I love you, mom! How about this, mom? You had the week of your life; I had the year of my life! How about this?”

Donna was dressed in a heavy jacket with half of the coat in red and yellow with the Chiefs logo on it, and the other half was black with the Eagles logo on the right sleeve.

She told her son that she was happy for him. But with victory comes defeat, and she had to find her older son, Jason. He was looking for his parents, and then Donna came up from behind him to hug her older son.

“I love you,” Donna said. “Good job.”

“It was so fun watching you all week,” Jason said as he began to cry. The two embraced one another for almost ten seconds before they went their separate ways. “Go celebrate with Trav.”

Jason and Travis found each other at midfield after the last play of Super Bowl LVII. The two exchanged “I love you’s” before the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation started.

Win or loss, the Kelce brothers were gonna be there for each other ❤️💚@JasonKelce | @tkelce pic.twitter.com/neYFT2XPqq — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 14, 2023

Watch above via Paramount +.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com