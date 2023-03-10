WATCH: Jets Star Burns Famous Packers Cheesehead In Effort To Recruit Aaron Rodgers To New York

New York Jets star Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner burned a Green Bay Packers cheesehead he wore after his team beat the Packers in an effort to recruit star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to New York.

NFL insiders have reported that Jets ownership and front office have met with Rodgers in California this week to discuss the possible trade that would send the four-time NFL MVP to New York in a monumental trade. When the Jets beat the Packers in week 6 of the 2022 season, Gardner ran around Lambeau Field wearing a cheesehead to taunt Green Bay fans.

Now, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year changed his tune on the cheesehead and took to his YouTube channel on Thursday night to show how much he wants Rodgers to join him with the Jets.

“Y’all know why I’m here,” Gardner said. “And if you don’t, let me tell you about it. Matter of fact, imma show you.”

He showed himself in front of the Packers fans as he wore the cheesehead, but “Sauce” was ready to put that behind him.

“Let me tell y’all what an even greater feeling was,” Gardner said. “The conversation that me and Aaron Rodgers had. We settled our differences about the cheesehead and everything. He had some energy; I had some energy. Our conversation definitely gave me hope that he could be in that green and white next season.”

Gardner brought up a tweet he made on Tuesday about the ultimatum he made if Rodgers decided to come to New York and play for the Jets.

Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead😶 https://t.co/YTVj4H7ZRQ — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 7, 2023

“We gon’ be burning the cheesehead anyway,” Gardner said. “No matter what the outcome is, it’s gonna be for the fans who want him to become a Jet.”

Sauce was joined in what appeared to be his backyard by Jets star running back Breece Hall and Offensive Rookie of the Year, wide receiver Garrett Wilson to burn the cheesehead hat.

“As you can see, man, we outside right now,” Gardner said. “My dog Breece in the cut. Breece just pulled up. We got G5 (Wilson) over here, man. Not only is this the first time we burning a cheesehead, this is our first time lighting a firepit.”

After the trio finally started the fire, Hall and Wilson explained how much they would love to have Rodgers throw the football to them. Gardner asked his teammates to touch the hat one last time before he threw it in the pit.

They placed the cheesehead in the fire and watched it burn up.

“Look at the cheese! It’s melting!” Gardner said. “It’s turning into cheese sauce!”

“One thing we can say; Green Bay fans, they not gonna hate me as much cause they know I don’t own the cheesehead no more,” Gardner said. “I know they probably feeling good about that.”

The cheesehead continued to burn as the three pleaded for Rodgers to come to New York.

Watch above via Sauce Gardner’s YouTube channel.

