WATCH: Joe Biden Jokes With LSU’s Angel Reese Face To Face After Flap Over Inviting Losing Iowa Team

President Joe Biden joked with LSU star Angel Reese at the White House months after a controversy flared up around the suggestion that the losing Iowa team be invited to the White House as well.

Biden hosted both NCAA basketball championship teams at the White House Friday — the University of Connecticut Huskies Men’s Basketball team and the Louisiana State University Tigers Women’s Basketball team (whose visit was the culmination of a controversial moment involving First Lady Dr. Jill Biden) — during separate events.

There was a brief period of uncertainty about whether Reese would accept the invitation after Dr. Biden made an aside during a speech in which she made the poorly-received suggestion:

Yesterday, last night, I attended the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship! And I… How many of you saw it? It was, like, so exciting, wasn’t it? It was such a great game. And, you know, I’m old enough that I remember when we got Title IX and we fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women’s sports has come today. So we got to keep working. We got to keep working. So congratulations to both teams. So I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House. We always do. So, you know, we’ll have LSU come. But, you know what I’m going to tell Joe? I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game. So. Right. So winners and losers, That’s sportsmanship. That’s good sportsmanship.

First Lady Biden was first to speak at the LSU event, and introduced Reese by name, saying “Angel Reese, who broke the NCAA record for double-doubles in a season” to applause from the crowd.

The president called the star “Angela Reese” before correcting himself, then joked around with her later in his remarks after a delay cause by a participant fainting:

And one more thing: We’re hosting the UConn’s men basketball team later today. And they’re the men’s champs — (A participant faints on stage.) (Cross-talk by participants on stage.) THE PRESIDENT: It’s a lot of standing. (Cross-talk by participants on stage.) THE PRESIDENT: Folks, it’s okay. We’re get- — (Cross-talk by participants on stage.) THE PRESIDENT: Everything is okay. We’re going to –everything is all right. It’s a lot of standing. I apologize. (Event pauses to provide medical care to participant.) THE PRESIDENT: She’s okay. She’s — it’s happened lots of times. (Event resumes.) THE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s — like I said: This is not the first time it’s happened, not to her but to any — a lot of folks standing up on this stage. So, folks, the — I — I know it’s time to move on, but the one thing I understand — I started to say: Later this afternoon, I’m going to be with the Connecticut team, the men’s team, and your cousin wants to have a one-on-one. (Laughter.) I’m putting my money on you, kid. MS. REESE: Okay. (Laughs.) THE PRESIDENT: Did you know that? She — she’s got a — she’s got a cousin — starts on another team. I think his — what’s his name? Hawkins? Something like that? MS. REESE: Jordan. THE PRESIDENT: Jordan, do you think? Maybe, yeah? MS. REESE: Yeah. (Laughter.) MR. PRESIDENT: Yeah, well, we’ve got — we’ve got — we’ve got a bet going in our — inside. So we — there’s a basketball court down below. (Laughter.) You think I’m joking. So we’re going to work something out here, right? MS. REESE: Yeah. THE PRESIDENT: One on one? (Laughter.) MS. WARD: I have Angel. THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I’ve got Angel too. (Laughter and applause.) And besides, I’ve got Secret Service to make sure Angel’s going to win. (Laughter.)

Later in the event, Reese was one of the players who presented President and First Lady Biden with custom jerseys.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com