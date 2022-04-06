WATCH: Jon Rahm’s Baby Son Steals The Show, Chomps on Mic During Interview

It was the unofficial “take your kid to work” day at the Masters Wednesday as families joined their golfers at the annual Par 3 Contest to have a little fun before the real tournament gets underway Thursday.

Among those golfers is No.2 in the world, Jon Rahm, who took some time away from the action to join ESPN’s Marty Smith for an interview, and he wasn’t alone.

The Spaniard brought along his newborn son, Kipa, for the interview as the little guy smiled and flailed his arms around while his dad answered some questions.

The interview took a turn however when Kipa stole the show, trying to grab the microphone away from Smith before attempting to take a chomp out of it.

“You wanna talk,” Rahm asked his toddler son as he grabbed the mic.

“Say hi buddy, say hi,” Smith said trying to encourage the little one.

Rahm continued on, “That says it all. I think it’s a really good way to get your mind off of things for a little bit, realize what’s important before we start tomorrow.”

The little Rahm continued to play with the mic before Smith gave it over to him to close out the segment.

“And you enjoy it,” Smith pointed to the toddler, “you wanna take this home?”

WARNING: EXTREMELY CUTE CONTENT. Golfer Jon Rahm’s son steals the microphone during an interview before #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/tZNxY23sYj — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) April 6, 2022

Needless to say, the interview was a cuteness overload as the little guy owned the moment and the spotlight. Hopefully, his papa can do the same this weekend as Rahm looks to get his first Green Jacket at Augusta this weekend.

