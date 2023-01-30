Philadelphia Eagles fans crashed through a bus stop shelter after jumping on top of it in celebration of the team’s NFC Championship win.

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018. After fans celebrated at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, they took to the streets of the city to continue the party. In one video captured, a group of individuals decided it would be a brilliant idea to stand on top of a bus shelter and began jumping up and down. The cover gave out, and the proud Eagles fans fell through.

“Oh my God!” one bystander shouted.

The crowd was horrified after witnessing the fans fall from one side of the bus stop shelter. Luckily, the fans who stood on the right side of the bus stop cover did not fall through as that side somehow managed not to collapse.

One fan climbed a street light pole in another viral video from Sunday night’s unique celebration. Like Philadelphia did during the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship in 2018, the city council announced they would grease the street light poles throughout the city to prevent fans from climbing up them.

On Friday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced the decision to grease the poles in a statement.

His statement read:

As the Mayor of this great city it is always a joy to see all Philadelphians united behind our beloved sports teams. We encourage fans to cheer on safely and responsibly and wish the Eagles good luck in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

The man in the video sat on the light pole like he was Spider-Man and led the large crowd in the streets to an Eagles chant. The grease on the poles did not do its job effectively.

Clearly, many Eagles fans did not get Mayor Kenney’s message about a safe celebration, but they had the opposite reaction to Dallas Cowboys fans who decided to punch one another after their Divisional Round loss to the 49ers.

