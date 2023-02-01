WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Gives ‘Tipsy’ Pizza Review Leaving Kansas Basketball Game

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce gave a pizza review while he was a “little tipsy” at the Kansas University men’s basketball game.

Kelce won the AFC Championship on Sunday night, after which he famously called the Mayor of Cincinnati a “jabroni,” On Tuesday night, he was filmed with fans outside Allen Fieldhouse, home of the Kansas Jayhawks, with a pizza in his hands. In a video posted to the Barstool Sports’ Kansas University account, fans urged Kelce to give a review of the slice he had, a reference to Barstool Sports founder Dave Pornoy‘s pizza reviews.

“I’m a little tipsy; it’s about a solid nine, it’s a solid nine,” Kelce said.

Fans swarmed him and began to cheer when he gave his initial answer. Kelce needed a little extra motivation to make the pizza a perfect score, and that motivation would have been from more alcohol.

“Give me fucking six more beers. It might be a fucking ten!” Kelce added.

The crowd around Kelce went absolutely crazy and continued to scream in excitement as he walked away. The frenzied atmosphere was compounded by the fact that the Kansas Jayhawks had just defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 90-78.

Kelce and his Chiefs teammates will take on the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12th in Glendale, AZ. His older brother Jason is a center for the Eagles, and the media already has dubbed this matchup the “Kelce Bowl.”

Jason took a friendly jab at younger brother Travis following the Chiefs’ win again the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

“Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!” Jason wrote on Twitter.

The Kelce brothers host a weekly podcast called New Heights so that it will be an interesting two weeks for their family.

