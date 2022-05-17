WATCH: Kevin Durant Advocates For Marijuana Use On David Letterman’s Netflix Show, ‘I’m Actually High Right Now’

NBA players haven’t been shy about their use of marijuana since the NBA announced they would no longer be testing for the “devil’s lettuce”, with multiple current and former players coming out in droves for the cannabis industry.

Well add Kevin Durant to that list after the Brooklyn nets star went on David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and advocated for marijuana use while also admitting he was high during the interview.

Durant also promoted the company WeedMaps, whom he partnered with, to help destigmatize the plant and its medical benefits.

Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant spotted on Season 4 preview of David Letterman Netflix Show #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/wWGQvx2HWP — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) May 16, 2022

“We partnered with them on content and trying to figure out ways to change the narrative around athletes and marijuana,” Durant told the former late night host. “It’s confusing to a lot of people…and it’s even crazier that you got people in jail for 20 years for maybe selling a pound.”

Letterman than asked Durant when he started smoking, which he admitted was in the early days of his NBA career at 22, comparing his own consumption to an ordinary glass of wine at the end of the night.

“To me, it clears the distractions out of your brain a little bit,” said Durant. “Settles you down. It’s like having a glass of wine.”

Letterman then asked the former MVP if he had smoked earlier in the day, allowing Durant to give an all-time quote.

Letterman: “So did you smoke today?”

Durant: “Yeah”

Letterman: “And you’re just fine.”

Durant: “I’m actually high right now.”

All-time stuff from a baked Durant as Letterman laughed at the response before talking about his own experiences with cannabis.

The viral clip was made available by Netflix in a teaser trailer to promote season four of David’s show coming out later this week on May 20th.

