WATCH: Kyrie Irving Calls Out Biden Over Brittney Griner Imprisonment

Brooklyn Nets Point Gaurd Kyrie Irving called out President Joe Biden in a plea to get Brittney Griner released from a Russian prison where she is serving a nine-year sentence for possession of cannabis oil.

Irving addressed a packed Barclays Center before the first game of the NBA season in which the Nets got absolutely HOUSED by a Zion Williamson-led New Orleans Pelicans squad, and followed the lead of Steph Curry, who also shouted out Griner on Tuesday night before the Warriors game. But because Irving appears to be something of a provocateur, his comments took a political edge.

After thanking the audience for coming out to support his team, Irving pivoted to “the big picture that’s going on in the world is for you, our sister, Brittney Griner.”

“Please, please do your job, POTUS,” he implored Biden. “Everybody do your job. Please bring our sister home. And we wouldn’t be doing our jobs to the best of our ability if we didn’t stand on what we believe in.”

It’s not clear what Irving meant by “do your job” to Biden, as any sitting President has limited resources to negotiate with someone like Vladimir Putin, who clearly seems to be using Griner as a political pawn, while he directs his troops to invade Ukraine and, well, do war crimes.

Some might some irony in Irving telling anyone to do his or her job, seeing as he was forced to sit out most of the NBA season last year due to his refusal to abide by New York City’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Watch above via the YES Network.

