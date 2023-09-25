WATCH: LA Dodgers Shortstop Makes an Instant Classic Call on His Own Play During a Mid-Game Interview

The MLB’s in-game interviews continue to be the gift that keeps on giving.

This time, the credit goes to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas.

In the second inning of the team’s Sunday game against the San Francisco Giants, Rojas was given the microphone to chat with the broadcast booth. During a discussion about his use of teammate Kiki Hernandez’s signature gear, Rojas was suddenly interrupted by a ground ball bouncing his way from Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada.

Even in the heat of the moment, Rojas still managed to be polite.

“Sorry, guys,” Rojas said as he was fielding the ball, “I need to make this play real quick.”

The booth immediately erupted into laughter, and announcer Karl Ravech praised Rojas for already getting used to the experience of playing the field why also conducting an interview.

“Not that comfortable,” Rojas responded with a laugh. “It’s my first time doing this, but I have to make the play for (starting pitcher Lance Lynn). He’s gonna get mad at me if I don’t do it.”

With the exception of the awkward moment involving Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas, in-game interviews are typically comedy gold. Mookie Betts — Rojas’ teammate in the outfield — has become guaranteed entertainment while mic’d up. In addition to giving golf pointers in the middle of an at-bat, Betts has also had similar situations to Rojas where he’s had to suddenly play the field. The results have been hilarious.

When a baseball game interrupts a golf lesson SMH. pic.twitter.com/HXXSDrwNAX — MLB (@MLB) March 7, 2019

Double hit over Mookie Betts’ head while he is being interviewed by ESPN — “I ain’t getting this one, boys” — ESPN booth cracks up. pic.twitter.com/SXLhuaUfP9 — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) March 27, 2018

