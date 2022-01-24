WATCH: LeBron James Flexes for the Crowd After Ferocious Bucket Despite Losing by 20 Points

If we’re going to mock wide receivers who celebrate touchdowns while their team is down by three scores, we should give LeBron James the same treatment.

Sunday night, with the Los Angeles Lakers trailing the Miami Heat by 24 points, James capped off a fast break opportunity with a powerful dunk. The very next play, James picked off a Miami pass, drove the length of the floor and absorbed a lot of contact before scoring two more points.

James responded to the bucket by standing underneath the rim with both arms up in the air to show off his massive biceps and flex for the crowd. Unfortunately, James posed for a celebration while the Lakers were still getting blown out by 20 points. The NBA on ESPN even tweeted the video of James driving to the rim and celebrating, but curiously cut out the score.

Los Angeles clawed their way back into the game, but ultimately lost to Miami 113-107, despite 33 points from James. Currently, James is averaging 29 points per game, which is good for second in the league and a number that is truly shocking for a 37-year-old NBA veteran.

But even in a loss, every bucket for James is meaningful as he closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record. And judging by the oddly timed celebration, James knows it.

Watch above via Spectrum Sportsnet

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com