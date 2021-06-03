WATCH: Legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski Goes Viral at His Retirement Presser for Elaine Benes-Inspired Dance to House Music

On Wednesday, legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced his retirement after more than four decades leading the Blue Devils. On Thursday, he celebrated at a news conference by — well, it might be charitable to call it dancing. We’ll let you be the judge.

The moment — which has gone viral — happened at the outset of the presser. Coach K, as he is best known, waled into the gathering at Cameron Indoor Stadium to the tune of the 2006 techno smash Everytime We Touch by Cascada. The crowd gathered at the presser was clapping to the beat (sort of), and when the song reached the chorus, Coach K broke out into some type of arm gyration seemingly inspired by Seinfeld’s Elaine Benes.

Check it out, courtesy of local Fox Greensboro, NC reporter Clara Goodwin:

I don’t know what I was expecting but it certainly wasn’t Mike Krzyzewski entering his retirement press conference dancing to Everytime We Touch by Cascada pic.twitter.com/yfkWgMITcV — Clara Goodwin (@ClaraGoodwinTV) June 3, 2021

Duke has a large contingent of detractors, along with their legion of fans. That former group is surely looking forward to the rest of Coach K’s year-long retirement tour, in light of this odd kickoff.

Watch above, via Twitter (h/t Clara Goodwin).

