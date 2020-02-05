The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.

Last Sunday night, the franchise won its second World Championship in 50 years in a stunning come from behind victory against a plucky San Francisco 49ers.

Despite a rough first three quarters, former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes brought the Chiefs back from a 20-10 deficit with only seven minutes left in the game, to score THREE touchdowns and secure a 31-10 victory against the five-time champ Niners. While Mahomes gets much of the praise, it was the Chiefs’ defense that secured critical stops that got the Chiefs back on the field.

Kansas City is an avid sports town and recently held a parade for World Champion Kansas City Royals when the won the World Series against the New York Mets in 2015. The parade will culminate at history Union Station which will provide lovely visuals of the City of Fountains (yes, Kansas City has more fountains per capita than any other city in the nation.)

Go Chiefs!

The parade began at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch above, via Fox4KC

