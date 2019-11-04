Following their first-ever World Series win, the champion Washington Nationals are visiting President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, with at least one noted exception.

The event is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch live above, via the White House’s YouTube channel.

A visit like this always has momentary but intense attention, and perhaps this time even more so, considering not only it’s the city’s home team, but the many times sports visits to the White House have been under political scrutiny and used for political messaging during the Trump years, and considering the extremely negative reception the President got from the crowd during the series. Twice.

