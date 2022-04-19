WATCH: Liverpool Fans Sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to Honor Death of Ronaldo’s Baby Son

In one of the most moving tributes you’ll ever see, Liverpool F.C. fans took a moment in the seventh minute of their match against Manchester United Tuesday to honor star man Cristiano Ronaldo and his family after he announced the tragic passing of his infant son on Instagram.

The Liverpool faithful sang their famous song “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as they rose to their feet in the seventh minute, applauding Ronaldo and reminding him that you’re never truly alone.

Take a look at this touching moment.

Liverpool fans sung 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo following the tragic passing of his baby son 🕊 pic.twitter.com/6W2rM2COs8 — GOAL (@goal) April 19, 2022

It was truly powerful stuff as singing and applause could be heard all around the Merseyside park, possibly heard all the way in Manchester as well.

The reaction comes only a day after Ronaldo announced the passing of his baby boy on his Instagram as the forward did not take part in the match Tuesday, overcome with grief at this tragic hour.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, announced last year that the pair were expecting twins and thankfully the baby girl is alive and healthy as the couple look forward to raising their infant daughter while also remembering their little boy.

