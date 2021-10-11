WATCH: Local Meteorologist Freaked Out Live on Air During the A&M-Bama Upset

Texas A&M stunned the world by upsetting their SEC rival Alabama Saturday night, and being live on-air wasn’t going to stop one local meteorologist from sharing her disbelief.

Returning from a commercial break on WQAD News 8, proud Texas A&M grad Effrage Davis was hesitant to give her scheduled update as she was intently focused on the Aggies game vs Alabama.

“We’re tied right now,” Davis said, briefly turning her weather intro into a sports segment. “It’s 38-38. We have the ball. It’s like 1:26 left. We just need to eat the time and get into field goal range, kick a field goal, and then we would win. It would be the first time we beat Alabama since Johnny Manziel.”

After some convincing from her WQAD colleague, Davis gave the Quad Cities weather report while keeping one eye glued to the game. Just as the meteorologist was finishing her update, 18-point underdog Texas A&M kicked a game-winning field goal to beat Bama and Davis let everyone watching know the upset was complete.

“While we’re getting a lot of rain this week, I thought I would let YOU GUYS KNOW!” an increasingly excited Davis said, as she began to yell before quickly returning to her fall foliage update.

Davis is WQAD’s newest meteorologist having joined the network in August and after two months she’s already their most famous weather person.

“There should be a rule that you don’t forecast during a tied 4th quarter TAMU vs BAMA game,” Davis later tweeted. “Can you tell when we won?”

Watch above via WQAD.

