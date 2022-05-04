WATCH: Madison Bumgarner Explodes On Umpire For Excessive Hand Check, Gets Ejected After 1st Inning

The 2022 MLB season is only a month in but we’ve already had tons of content to cover here at Mediaite. And Wednesday is no different, what with Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner exploding on umpire Dan Bellino during an in-between-inning hand check for foreign substances, leading to his ejection after the first inning.

The sticky substance check has become a topic of controversy over the last few seasons as umpires have shown inconsistency, with some taking longer than others and some treating premier pitchers, like Bumgarner, differently. The former Giants ace saw exactly that Wednesday afternoon, saying something to Bellino while walking away. The comment led to an immediate ejection from the first base umpire and that’s when Bumgarner truly lost it.

Take a look as the Diamondbacks pitcher had to be held back by teammates and coaches.

The difference between MadBum's and Hernandez's hand checks is striking. pic.twitter.com/CRPOuRXBUE — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

The difference in checks between Bumgarner and Miami Marlins pitcher Elieser Hernández is glaring as Bellino seems to massage Bumgarner’s hand before sending him on his way. Clearly, the 14-year vet didn’t take too kindly to the excessive check, having a few words for the ump that led to his tossing.

It appears Bumgarner was ejected for something that was said, and not for what was on his hand. pic.twitter.com/g7TldjHHLs — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

Word to the wiser: don’t mess with a guy nicknamed “MadBum” because that guy is usually down for a fight.

The Diamondbacks currently lead the Marlins, 6-5, at the top of the eighth inning.

