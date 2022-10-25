WATCH: Manning Brothers Valiantly Try to Look Interested While Barack Obama Prattles On About Voting During Monday Night Football

Former president Barack Obama joined Peyton and Eli Manning‘s alternative Monday Night Football Broadcast and discussed voting for the midterm elections — a subject on which the Super Bowl-winning brothers appeared to have little interest.

Obama was the first guest of three to sit down and talk to the Manning brothers while the Chicago Bears played the New England Patriots on Monday night. Throughout the first quarter, the former president talked to the brothers about their football careers and the opportunity to visit Obama in the White House after both won their second super bowls — Eli in 2012 and Peyton in 2016.

Peyton then awkwardly brought up the midterm elections and asked Obama how people could register to vote — in what was clearly a scripted set-up for Obama deliver a plug.

“Mr. President, obviously we know the midterms are coming up here on November 8th, we know you’ve been busy out on the trails,” Peyton said. “We know how important it is to vote and have your voice heard. What can people do to register and find out more about the process?”

Obama answered Peyton’s question and, essentially, took over the show.

“Listen, every election is important to a democracy,” Obama said. And regardless of where you stand on the issues, you taken 15-20 minutes out to let your voice be heard makes a big difference.”

Obama brought up the country’s current issues, to which the Manning brothers sat and just nodded their heads — looking like they wish they could just get back to football.

“You’ve got all kinds of issues, from jobs to the economy, climate change; you name it, that is essentially on the ballot,” Obama added. “Because you’re deciding who’s going to speak for you, and you should make sure that somebody cares about you.”

Obama explained he has already cast his ballot.

“I voted last week,” Obama continued. “Literally took me 10-15 minutes to vote. Michelle and I went in; it wasn’t a crowd because we have early vote in Illinois.”

The former president compared the state of the country and how it was similar to chemistry with team sports.

“As we see in sports when teams are playing together, they can play better than if they were divided,” Obama said. “And obviously the country right now, sometimes people get sick and tired of politics because there’s so much yacking and bickering.”

Obama pivoted and finally found some common ground with the Mannings when he compared political reporting to sports reporting and argued that the media, in both, is always looking for a negative story.

“Political reporting is a lot like sports reporting,” Obama continued. “People are always looking for controversy and to stir stuff up cause that’s clickbait and attracts attention. Most people don’t think that way; people are just trying to figure out, ‘how do I do right by my family? On the job?’ And when we don’t participate, and we leave it to folks whose business it is to divide it.”

