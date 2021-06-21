After eight straight matches on the road to kick off their inaugural season in Major League Soccer, Austin FC finally had the chance to play in front of their home crowd Saturday night.

There was no better way to commemorate the event than by having the club’s co-owner, Minister of Culture and actor extraordinaire Matthew McConaughey as their hype man, readying the crowd for the match.

Dressed for the occasion in a green suit, McConaughey brought a djembe drum onto the field, leading the crowd in chanting “VERDE,” which prompts the response “LISTOS!” The hype chant translates to “GREEN! READY!”

McConaughey famously proved he can keep a beat during a scene in The Wolf of Wall Street, he was also infamously arrested while playing the bongos naked more than two decades ago. But his drumming ability paid off Saturday, as 20,500 Austin FC fans were eager to take part in the pregame chant ahead of their home opener match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

McConaughey, a native Texan was announced as part owner of Austin FC in 2019. The professional football club’s first home match also continued the celebration of Austin’s new soccer-specific venue, Q2 Stadium. San Jose tempered the fun by forcing a scoreless draw with Austin FC.

Watch Above Via, The CW Austin.

