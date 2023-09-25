WATCH: Megan Rapinoe Leaves Pitch in Her Final Game With US Soccer Team to Raucous Ovation

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe on Sunday subbed out for the final time in her country’s colors.

In the 54th minute of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s friendly match against South Africa, Rapinoe’s number appeared on the substitution board. As Margaret Purce prepared to take her place on the sideline, Rapinoe gave each teammate a hug in their finals moments sharing a pitch together.

As the stadium announcer at Chicago’s Soldier Field made the announcement that Rapinoe was exiting the game, the crowd stood on their feet to give the two-time World Cup champion one last ovation. In vintage Megan Rapinoe fashion, she didn’t shy from the moment and gave a bow with a slight grin on her face. She then hugged Purce before finally making it to the sideline and hugging the rest of the team.

In her 203 international appearances, the 38-year-old scored 63 goals. She played in four World Cups and helped the team with back-to-back titles in 2015 in 2019.

Her publicity took a different turn in 2019 when she declared the team would not be visiting then-President Donald Trump if it won that year’s World Cup. The comments sparked outrage among conservatives; and despite a new crowd of people rooting against the team, it would eventually win the tournament with Rapinoe as its best player.

Since then, Rapinoe has continued to use her platform to advocate for various social issues.

While Rapinoe’s international career has come to an end, she still has a little more soccer left to play before finally retiring. Her final game with the National Women’s Soccer League’s OL Reign is set for Oct. 6.

