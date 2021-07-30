The number one ranked women’s soccer team needed penalty kicks to defeat the No. 4 ranked team in the world, and it was US Women’s soccer icon Megan Rapinoe who was the hero.

The USA Women’s soccer team came into the 2020 Olympics as a heavy favorite, but the Netherlands side gave every bit as good as they got, in large part due to the play of Viviane Miedema, arguably the top woman footballer in the world, who scored two goals.

The game was even at 2-2 after regulation, and extra time saw a number of US goals — all of which were called back due to offsides. So it was penalty kicks that would decide the game, and the real match hero was US keeper Alyssa Naeher who stopped Miedema’s first PK, then stopped another later.

And then it was Rapinoe, the iconic representation of a dominant US women’s soccer team, and quasi-political figure, who showed why she is considered one of the best — if not the best — footballer in American history.

Watch above via NBC Sports

