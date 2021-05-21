Although their play on the course was very different, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy looked eerily similar Thursday afternoon.

During the first round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina, Koepka was tied for the lead with a three-under 69, while McIlroy shot a less impressive 75. But the most remarkable moment of their rounds came when the star golfers robotically walked around the green to line up their putts.

this has broken my brain (via delanoyoder on IG) pic.twitter.com/jSFrXw7noK — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 21, 2021

Identical mannerisms, matching club twirls, strides in perfect sync and matching posture as they circled the green, looking back toward the hole at the exact same time.

Koepka and McIlroy are not siblings or teammates, but somehow the first round playing partners appeared like twins. Both golfers are sponsored by Nike, and they did display a little bit of Tiger Woods’ swagger as they strutted around the green. But it’s hard to imagine a Nike shirt and cap can put two competitors so perfectly in sync.

Twitter can’t stop watching they video as they questioning whether or not the clip confirms we’re living in some sort of simulation.

I can’t stop watching this clip of Rory and Koepka struttin together pic.twitter.com/rQP2wYGzxE — Banks (@BarstoolBanks) May 21, 2021

Video isn’t being talked about enough. I am completely mesmerized, watched it for about 10 straight minutes last night — Tee-k Kelly (@teekkelly) May 21, 2021

Glitch in The Matrix. https://t.co/5DzdpG2dMt — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) May 21, 2021

Madden glitches in real life https://t.co/6bz6UMWxXy — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 21, 2021

This clip with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka has freaked us out 😬pic.twitter.com/3T6J8ax4Wc — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) May 21, 2021

