WATCH: Mickey Guyton’s Absolutely Gorgeous Rendition of the National Anthem Kicks Off Super Bowl LVI

The honor of singing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl was bestowed upon country music singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, and she delivered a performance that more than lived up to the hype.

Guyton was featured in numerous recent media profiles that highlighted her struggle to make it in the country music world as a Black female performer, as well as her Grammy-nominated hit, “Black Like Me,” which she dedicated to the memories of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor.

“The Star-Spangled Banner,” with lyrics derived from a 1814 Francis Scott Key poem, is a notoriously difficult song, with lyrics that have tripped up even experienced performers, a range that’s broader than what’s comfortable for most singers, and that famous high note at “land of the free.”

Guyton sailed through with flying colors. In a floor-length royal blue gown just as elegant as her performance, she delivered a stunning rendition — including nailing that high note at the end — and couldn’t help but grin as she wrapped the song and the military jets flew over the stadium.

