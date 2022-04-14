The Charlotte Hornets will be heading to the off-season early after getting demolished by the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, 132-103, as the entire team struggled to break down the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists.

One of those Hornets, Miles Bridges, took the loss a bit harder than his teammates, as he was ejected with a little over six minutes remaining in the game after arguing with a referee over a goaltending call.

Bridges had to be escorted off the court by Hornets staffers before his frustrations finally erupted from the home crowd noise, chucking his mouthpiece into the stands where it pelted a young female bystander.

The incident went viral as Bridges immediately took to social media postgame to apologize to the young Hawks fan.

Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable. https://t.co/MlLZjMgcBF — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 14, 2022

“Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable,” Bridges stated on Twitter.

The Hornets young star also addressed the incident in the postgame press conference, again showing his remorse for letting his emotions get the best of him.

Miles Bridges postgame about throwing his mouthpiece at a fan & accidentally hitting a 16-year-old girl “That was definitely wrong. Hopefully I can get in contact with the young girl & sincerely apologize & do something nice for her. That’s on me.”pic.twitter.com/sESgUvgadD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 14, 2022

“That was definitely wrong,” Bridges said. “Hopefully I can get in contact with the young girl & sincerely apologize & do something nice for her. That’s on me.”

Bridges was in the midst of a career year, averaging over 20 points and seven rebounds as he looks to secure a massive contract extension from the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets team as a whole will have to be disappointed with the result as this marks the second consecutive year they have been bounced in the play-in tournament, losing by a combined 56 points in the two contests.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com