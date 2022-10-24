WATCH: Miles Teller Does Shots At Philadelphia Pizzeria After Phillies Win National League Championship Series

Actor Miles Teller did shots at Angelo’s Pizza in Philadelphia to celebrate the Phillies National League Championship win over the San Diego Padres.

Teller showed up at the pizzeria and decided to celebrate with the management. He was shown with a shot glass in his hand and took the shot at the restaurant counter.

Teller grew up in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, 40 miles from the center of Philadelphia.

Teller raised his glass with the few other people in attendance and made a toast to their baseball team.

“Here we go, to Angelo’s and to the Phillies who are going to the World fucking Series!” Teller shouted and pointed his shot glass up. Let’s go!”

Teller became an international star after his role in Top Gun Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. One patron brought up his role in the movie and poked fun at him.

“Can you steal a plane?” the man asked with a laugh. “I’m gonna fly it!”

The Phillies beat the Padres Sunday night 4-3 thanks to a go-ahead two-run home run from star outfielder and reigning National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper.

BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILADELPHIA PHILLIE pic.twitter.com/UjLTijwIqe — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 23, 2022

Harper went on to win the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player.

Harper and the Phillies will play the American League Champion Houston Astros after they demolished the New York Yankees in a sweep, four games to none.

Watch above via Angelos Pizzeria South Philly Instagram.

